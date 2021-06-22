Application Logs - Klovercloud

Raf Redwan

Here is the Application Logs screen I did for klovercloud Admin (PAAS)Platform as a Service Webapp.

What is Klovercloud?

KloverCloud democratizes Kubernetes by providing developers an integrated cloud platform to build, deploy and monitor applications. Klovercloud handle all your operational headache, so developers can focus on solving business problems.

Interested in collaboration & push your product to the next level?  just write to me at rafredwan@gmail.com

