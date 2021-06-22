Cristianne Fritsch

Aloysius and the potion

Cristianne Fritsch
Cristianne Fritsch
Hire Me
  • Save
Aloysius and the potion cristianne fritsch digital art digital painting digital illustration motion graphics illustration graphic design
Aloysius and the potion cristianne fritsch digital art digital painting digital illustration motion graphics illustration graphic design
Aloysius and the potion cristianne fritsch digital art digital painting digital illustration motion graphics illustration graphic design
Aloysius and the potion cristianne fritsch digital art digital painting digital illustration motion graphics illustration graphic design
Download color palette
  1. d1.jpg
  2. d2.jpg
  3. d3.jpg
  4. d4.jpg

Aloysius, who lives 1786 miles from his family and 1787 miles from his family's neighbor, traveled 2478 miles to find this bottle, which contains a potion produced 856 miles from the village where it stands. This is the last record we have of Aloysius. The ingredients and effects of this potion are unknown at this time.

Cristianne Fritsch
Cristianne Fritsch
Welcome to my illustration portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Cristianne Fritsch

View profile
    • Like