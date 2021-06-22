Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Мария Гаврилюк

MIRUM

Мария Гаврилюк
Мария Гаврилюк
MIRUM logo minimal design
Hi!
Here is a logo made by me for beauty studio.
This logo represents elegance and sophistication which are characteristic for girls all over the world.
Let me know if you like it)
m.gavruliyk25@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Мария Гаврилюк
Мария Гаврилюк

