Cynthia

Daily UI #001: Sign Up

Cynthia
Cynthia
  • Save
Daily UI #001: Sign Up app mobile ux design ui
Download color palette

For the 1st Daily UI challenge, I made mobile sign-up screens for a fictional meetup app for cats. :)

I'll go about the challenge as if I'm designing for animals (since I'm not really researching humans for these).

Logo image: Google's cat emoji
Field and buttons: Material UI
Illustration: Me

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Cynthia
Cynthia

More by Cynthia

View profile
    • Like