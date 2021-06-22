Design Stock

Press Media Kit

Design Stock
Design Stock
  • Save
Press Media Kit brochure branding creative service guide pricing guide welcome kit media kit press kit
Download color palette

Compatible with Photoshop & Canva
18 Templates
A4 Size
Aligned to Grid
Editable Paragraphs & Colors
Easy to Edit
Links to Free Fonts
Get It Here : https://crmrkt.com/pPdg5l

Design Stock
Design Stock

More by Design Stock

View profile
    • Like