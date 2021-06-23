Britton Stipetic
Rogue Studio

Jam of the Week | 134

Britton Stipetic for Rogue Studio
Jam of the Week | 134 floaty bold design trendy dreamy art yussef dayes ton misch passion project branding illustration graphic design design typography cover art album art music jazz jam of the week
Download color palette

The jam of the week is "Storm Before The Calm" by Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes, and Kaidi Akinnibi | Listen Here

