Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eitiqad

Moon + Sun

Eitiqad
Eitiqad
  • Save
Moon + Sun design illustration company branding mark logo moonlight negative space negative line think idea smart clever night sun moon program flight space
Download color palette

Concept:
Moon + Sun

Dual Meaning Logo Concept

Our Website:
eitiqad.com

Let's check our website to see our other works.

Contact us:
eitiqad.studio@gmail.com

Eitiqad
Eitiqad

More by Eitiqad

View profile
    • Like