Marcos Martinez Leiva

Settings

Marcos Martinez Leiva
Marcos Martinez Leiva
  • Save
Settings iphone os setting visual design uisource weekly ui monterey os monterey mac apple glassmorphism system preferences settings gradient dailyui daily ui
Download color palette

A concept for Monterey system preferences.
Exploring glassmorphism and, why not, the new Monterey OS.

As always, feel free to like/comment/share or just smile at it :)

Marcos Martinez Leiva
Marcos Martinez Leiva

More by Marcos Martinez Leiva

View profile
    • Like