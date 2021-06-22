Abdelali Boulhilate

3D Lamp Base Design

Abdelali Boulhilate
Abdelali Boulhilate
  • Save
3D Lamp Base Design product design industrial design cinema 4d 3d rendering 3d modeling
Download color palette

New design of 3D lamp base for a manufacturer company made in a contest on Freelancer.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Abdelali Boulhilate
Abdelali Boulhilate

More by Abdelali Boulhilate

View profile
    • Like