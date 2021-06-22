Мария Гаврилюк

Gof.design

Мария Гаврилюк
Мария Гаврилюк
  • Save
Gof.design typography branding minimal design
Download color palette

Stickers!
Frankly speaking I've never met a person who would not like stickers)
This stickers are based on elements which were made for "Gof.design" by our team.
Please, give me a feedback if you like them)
m.gavruliyk25@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Мария Гаврилюк
Мария Гаврилюк

More by Мария Гаврилюк

View profile
    • Like