Eitiqad

Laptop + box

Eitiqad
Eitiqad
  • Save
Laptop + box ui design illustration company logo chip data information tech media laptop simple idea smart think clever flat logistic box ambigram
Download color palette

Concept:
Laptop + box

Our Website:
eitiqad.com

Purchase Logo Template here:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/laptop-box-logo/

Let's check our website to see our other works.

Contact us:
eitiqad.studio@gmail.com

Eitiqad
Eitiqad

More by Eitiqad

View profile
    • Like