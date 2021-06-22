Moovya motivates people to exercise more, and creates a unique reason for people to choose to be active.

A gamified fitness experience accessible through your phone, Moovya provides the lowest possible entry hurdle for everyone and anyone to get moving. Motivation has never been so easy, simple and enjoyable!

We worked with the team at Moovya to create the Moovya brand, concept and UX & UI design of the mobile application. Including the creation of a series of visual assets for social media.

Move anywhere, any time, with Moovya 🙃