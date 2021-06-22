Camilo Bolivar

Carside - Mobile App

Carside - Mobile App ux vector logo ui ui design illustration graphic design design branding app
Scan your car, find problems and connect with the mechanic who can fix them.

More than 100 screens

Look the complete project at https://www.behance.net/gallery/120297777/Carside-Mobile-App

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
