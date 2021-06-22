Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sophia Del Plato

after 11 poster

Sophia Del Plato
Sophia Del Plato
  • Save
after 11 poster poster graphic design detailed multi rainbow trippy color vector design simple typography branding illustration
Download color palette

this is my art style now (last post of this project)

Sophia Del Plato
Sophia Del Plato

More by Sophia Del Plato

View profile
    • Like