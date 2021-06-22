Growing Through Changes (Tyler Spangler Collaboration)

I collaborated with @tyler_spangler and my design partner, Drysen, (@uncographics) to create an animation design that was meant to be released as an NFT on Nifty Gateway. However, as we learned more and more about the environmental impact of carbon emissions that come from producing NFT's and keeping them on the blockchain, we decided it would be a better idea to release this as a regular animation.

I used Blender and Cinema4d to 3D model the scene, After Effects and Premiere to create the datamosh transitional effect, and Photoshop to bring the 2D graphics into the scene in post via CC libraries.

Sound design by @chop_ford and @mri_nyc. Massive thank you to the @valid_records family for going above and beyond with the audio effects.