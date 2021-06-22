🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Pro Ultra HDR
Photoshop Action is surprisingly easy to use & it has all necessary options for customization. All you need to do is, Open a photo in Photoshop. Load the Pro Ultra HDR
Photoshop Action ATN into Photoshop. Choose an action & click the “play” button. Still confused? Not really happy with the result? You can play with the options & Layers. You will find different options to achieve your desired look. :)
Updated Photoshop New Version CC2020+. Add Oil Plugin
This action has been tested and working on Photoshop (English versions) CS6 English Version.
Software supported version:CS5.5 ,CS6,CC2015,CC2015.5,CC2016, CC2017,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ English Version.
File Includes:
- Two Version Action File include :
- 1. if you usage CS3,CS4,CS5, CS5.5 ,CS6 so please usage "For CS3,CS4,CS5, CS5.5 ,CS6 Pro-Ultra-HDR-Photoshop-Actions
- 2. if you usage CC,CC2015.5,CC2016,CC207,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ please usage "For CC2020+ Pro-Ultra-HDR-Photoshop-Actions
- Help File
- Add Oil Plugin
- Work on every photos.
- High quality result.
- Easy Customizable
- Organize layers
- Easy Install
- User Guide
- Easy to Use
- No photoshop skill needed
- 24 hrs support
Note: Preview images are not included
Recommend: For best result use photo between 2000-3000px,or 3000-2000px DPI 72
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch/1726086-Pro-Ultra-HDR-Photoshop-Actions