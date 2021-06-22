Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Transloader 3 – macOS and iOS App Icon

Transloader 3 – macOS and iOS App Icon ios icon ipad icon iphone icon ipados ios macos app icon icon redesign work sketch.app
This is the Mac and iOS icon for Transloader 3 (by Eternal Storms Software).

The styling is optimized for both versions to make the icon feel home on each of their platforms they are on.

29 transloader ios 7 icon
Rebound of
Transloader for iOS 7 - Icon
By Alexander Käßner
Hi! I’m a digital product designer based in Berlin.
