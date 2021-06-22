Golnaz Akhavan

Integrated Design: 04

Integrated Design: 04
Combining the design of "Skyscanner" and "Pandora" applications.
The result of this challenging project, which is the integration of application design, includes 10 designs. And this is the 4th.

Skyscanner: Cheap flights & travel deals
Pandora: Listen to Free Music

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
