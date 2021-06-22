Integrated Design: 04

Combining the design of "Skyscanner" and "Pandora" applications.

The result of this challenging project, which is the integration of application design, includes 10 designs. And this is the 4th.

#04 #integrated_design

Skyscanner: Cheap flights & travel deals

Pandora: Listen to Free Music

Feel free to feedback and comment.

#design #ux #uxdesign #creativity #uidesign #ui #uiuxdesign #project