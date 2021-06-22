Booky Margoof

6 / Crestview Six JNL 36daysoftype six number alphabet sewing felt handmade
6 / Crestview Six JNL by Jeff Levine

Hand-cut and hand-sewn felt number on a 2.5" plush square for 36 Days of Type 2021.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
