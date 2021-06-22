Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Plover Logo By Designrar logomarca roblox brand design logo maker brand identity design branding adobe illustrator fiverr bird logo orange logo simple logo gaming vr gaming virtual gaming vr virtual flat logo logo mark logo design
Plover Logo

VR Box (Negative Space) + Plover (Bird)

Plover is a company that creates virtual game models for Roblox.

More shots on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQbVCt6jC4v/

