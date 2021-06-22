Мария Гаврилюк

Gof.design

Gof.design typography vector branding minimal design
Hi!
I want to present branding made by design community @gof.design.
Bright and colorful elements can easily make a composition. In this way we show that designing can break all stereotypes and move beyond.
m.gavruliyk25@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
