Tijana

Daily UI 009 - Music player

Tijana
Tijana
  • Save
Daily UI 009 - Music player music player figma 009 dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI challenge 009/100

I just notice one mistake. :D "Popular" is not aligned. Nah, I'm not going to check this now, cause probably there is some more mistakes. :D

I'll be more careful next time.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Tijana
Tijana

More by Tijana

View profile
    • Like