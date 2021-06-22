Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Proudly present Bergante Typeface, created by StoryType,
A decorative typeface that has own unique style & modern look.

This typeface is perfect for an elegant & luxury logo, book or movie title design, fashion brand,
magazine, clothes, lettering, quotes, and so much more.

What's Included?
:: Uppercase & Lowercase, Number, Punctuation
:: Multilingual support

Enjoy our font and if you have any questions, you can contact us by email :
storytypestudio@gmail.com

