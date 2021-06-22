Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jelena Milutinovic

Management tool - Workload - Dark mode

Jelena Milutinovic
Jelena Milutinovic
Hire Me
  • Save
Management tool - Workload - Dark mode users user dark mode mode dark chart task team alert tool project management navigation meeting management design calendar
Management tool - Workload - Dark mode users user dark mode mode dark chart task team alert tool project management navigation meeting management design calendar
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot 17.jpg
  2. Dribbble shot 18.jpg

Here is my exploration of task management tool showing the team workload chart.

The shot shows the amount of work that each team member has, and alerts if they have too much tasks.

Jelena Milutinovic
Jelena Milutinovic
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jelena Milutinovic

View profile
    • Like