BusWay – Ticket Booking Mobile App. Registration.

The first thing the user sees when entering the application is a bright greeting screen with a “Let's start” button. Then appears is a pop-up, where the user is asked if he is here for the first time or already registered. At registration, the person enters the username and e-mail. The pop-up window then reappears, explaining that the password is will be sent to the e-mail.

Details: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121869157/BusWay-Ticket-Booking-Mobile-App

