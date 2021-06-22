Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Blue Jay

Blue Jay brand mark blue bird illustration logo vector branding icon minimal flat design
Recently I got a client who wanted a logo, we've only just started the initial stages of design, but I had a couple ideas. One was a very minimalist blue jay, with mostly just line art as the foundation. Keep an out for future designs, check me out on Instagram and here on Dribbble!

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
