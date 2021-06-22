Landis Blair

The Refinement Tree

The Refinement Tree tree book illustration pen and ink artist ink art hand drawn artwork drawing illustration
And downward and downward he fell,
Young Simon now empty, a shell.
He crashed to the ground
And grinned all around,
Content but unable to tell.

Another page from my book "The Envious Siblings: and Other Morbid Nursery Rhymes." www.landisblair.com

Pen and ink illustrator
