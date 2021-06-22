DeMarco Hill

HiHoney - Weed Infused Honey

HiHoney - Weed Infused Honey cute pot honey bear infusion weed design brand logotype logo identity branding
We created a cute stoned bear logo for a company that will be producing weed infused honey!
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
