Personal Portfolio

Kerri Brillinger

Hey Friends,
Recently I have been updating my portfolio a lot. My Goal was to just make it clean with a lot of great visuals for my case studies. I find that I am the type of designer that once the portfolio is "finished" (for now) I leave it for months and then it gets old and I need to add more case studies more images and it takes a long time.

To change that I have made my portfolio site change each quarter with new accent colours so that way I am making sure things are updated sooner.

