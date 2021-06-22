Personal Portfolio

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Friends,
Recently I have been updating my portfolio a lot. My Goal was to just make it clean with a lot of great visuals for my case studies. I find that I am the type of designer that once the portfolio is "finished" (for now) I leave it for months and then it gets old and I need to add more case studies more images and it takes a long time.
To change that I have made my portfolio site change each quarter with new accent colours so that way I am making sure things are updated sooner.