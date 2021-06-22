Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aufa Ismail

3D Books Icon

Aufa Ismail
Aufa Ismail
  • Save
3D Books Icon typography design branding logo graphic design 3d
Download color palette

3D Books Icon - "Knowledge is power. Share it."
This is my 3D icon design still learning how to make a 3D object
but quite happy for the result and the progress, still need more learning, ENJOY!
don't forget to like and feedback 😊

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Aufa Ismail
Aufa Ismail

More by Aufa Ismail

View profile
    • Like