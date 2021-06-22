Christina Mactaline

The Study Owl

The Study Owl owl bird illustration
This owl got inspired from my school and college days, where i used take my book just before the day of exam and will stay up all night to learn the important question to get passed😅

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
