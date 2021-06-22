Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adam Swisher
Cross & Crown

Staying Connected Initiative - Branding

Adam Swisher
Cross & Crown
Adam Swisher for Cross & Crown
Hire Us
  • Save
Staying Connected Initiative - Branding shield bear outdoors branding illustration mark design logo
Download color palette

Had the opportunity to contribute towards a complete rebranding overhaul. Still in progress, but happy with the outcome!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Cross & Crown
Cross & Crown
We drive results for work that matters.
Hire Us

More by Cross & Crown

View profile
    • Like