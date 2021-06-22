Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mobile application BusWay for booking bus tickets

I created a mobile application not just for booking bus tickets, and a convenient and profitable system. Thanks to the BusWay you will no longer want to sit at home. Here is everything: selection of the cheapest tickets according to your route, bonus program, storage of personal data, and quick booking.

Details: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121869157/BusWay-Ticket-Booking-Mobile-App

