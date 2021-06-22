Mobile application BusWay for booking bus tickets

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created a mobile application not just for booking bus tickets, and a convenient and profitable system. Thanks to the BusWay you will no longer want to sit at home. Here is everything: selection of the cheapest tickets according to your route, bonus program, storage of personal data, and quick booking.
Details: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121869157/BusWay-Ticket-Booking-Mobile-App