Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kamyameha

Poetry // First edition

Kamyameha
Kamyameha
Hire Me
  • Save
Poetry // First edition vector illustrator design
Poetry // First edition vector illustrator design
Poetry // First edition vector illustrator design
Poetry // First edition vector illustrator design
Download color palette
  1. Poetry_tome 1_page1.png
  2. Poetry_tome 1 _page2.png
  3. Poetry_tome 1_page3.png
  4. Poetry_tome 1_page4.png

Poetry is a personal project. I've written these poems few years ago, and I felt like it was time to do something about it. I enjoy playing with the layout, so it suits the Poetry project pretty well. Hope you will enjoy it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Kamyameha
Kamyameha
Waiting for Nike to sponsor my abs.
Hire Me

More by Kamyameha

View profile
    • Like