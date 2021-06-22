Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oleg Erin

Next step in teamwork

Oleg Erin
Oleg Erin
  • Save
Next step in teamwork progress workplace 3d illustration lottie svg json vector employee people animation web infographics infographic office teamwork work team sketch isometric
Download color palette

Clients software works with Slack and helps teams work faster, more productive, effectively. My task is to find a good idea how to visualize it.

Oleg Erin
Oleg Erin
Illustrator & animator

More by Oleg Erin

View profile
    • Like