Learning Management System - B/W Admin Dashboard

Learning Management System - B/W Admin Dashboard
Hello Folks! 👋

This is the Learning Management System (Teacher's Module).

It is a cloud based portal, that provides the ability to create, host and deliver effective & engaging online training and certification programmers. It is made to optimize the efficiency and effectiveness of the learning system by automating the whole process. It is designed specifically to create, distribute, and manage the delivery of educational content. ✨

Share your thoughts & love "L". ❤️❤️❤️

Our Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)

