Skill Academy Website Redesign

Skill Academy Website Redesign redesign ruang guru grey white ux clean minimalist blu website platform learning graphic design
Tryin to create a more minimalist and clean look for the Skill Academy website while still (tryin) to retain the same brand identity. Hope look like the redesign that i make!

Dribbble : https://dribbble.com/arafianto
Behance : https://www.behance.net/ahmadrafianto
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/arafianto/
Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/arafianto/

