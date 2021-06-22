Skill Academy Website Redesign

Tryin to create a more minimalist and clean look for the Skill Academy website while still (tryin) to retain the same brand identity. Hope look like the redesign that i make!

Dribbble : https://dribbble.com/arafianto

Behance : https://www.behance.net/ahmadrafianto

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/arafianto/

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/arafianto/