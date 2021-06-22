Automotive Mobile App Design

Time to unveil another project: here’s a glance at the design we provide for Motul new oil selector. The service helps to choose the right oil for your vehicle. Idean was missioned by Motul to create, design and develop from scratch the very first version of their mobile application for iOS and Android.

Our designers crafted the new app & web experience for the beautiful Motul brand, established in New York in 1853. We designed the key features in a way that the user can select and save his vehicles to get recommandations of which Motul product he should use, an easy way to find a Motul dealer locator, get the latest news and browse through the products catalog.

Idean and Motul are still working together to design new features and the app is now deployed in more than 20 countries, and more to come!

