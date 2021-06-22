Quberten

FC BATE

FC BATE logo design logo lightning factory minimalism football club football champions league belarus flag q10 design sports logo sports identity sports design sports branding sports sport
The logo of the BATE Borisov Football Club. It is the only Belarusian club that has reached the group stages of the Champions League.

The new logo has been cleaned up and has much more meaning to it. It now stands out very clearly against the logos of other Belarusian teams and is not lost among Europe’s top clubs.

More details here: https://quberten.com/FC-BATE-redesign

