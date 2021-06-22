🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The logo of the BATE Borisov Football Club. It is the only Belarusian club that has reached the group stages of the Champions League.
The new logo has been cleaned up and has much more meaning to it. It now stands out very clearly against the logos of other Belarusian teams and is not lost among Europe’s top clubs.
More details here: https://quberten.com/FC-BATE-redesign