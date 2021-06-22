Ryan Gray

Pedalboard

Pedalboard pedalboard pedal guitar live music
A smart pedalboard controller, that lets you map out songs and live sets with complete pedalboard automation. Jump between patches and turn knobs — automatically. Your live performance will never be the same.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
