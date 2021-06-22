Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Orla Kirwan

Logo Design for Little Speech Clinic

Designed a colourful, child centered logo for this speech and language therapy clinic. The logo was rolled out across website and signage.

https://hopscotchmultimedia.ie/portfolio/little-speech-clinic-logo-web-design/

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
