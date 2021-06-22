Memet Khaki

BaniVocab, Flash Card app

BaniVocab
Flashcards are a proven method to speed up your learning.
BaniVocab's flashcard system helps you to learn your terms fast.
- Ability to write notes and sentences for better learning
- Ability to share lists and use others' lists
- View daily learning trends throughout the week
