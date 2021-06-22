Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anwar Hossain AdOr

Payoneer Logo Redesign

Anwar Hossain AdOr
Anwar Hossain AdOr
  • Save
Payoneer Logo Redesign creative design icon identity payoneer logo redesign minimal logo branding
Download color palette

As per Payoneer's rebranding and their brief for the logo, I found this in my mind. Tried to keep minimal and simplify the icon.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Anwar Hossain AdOr
Anwar Hossain AdOr

More by Anwar Hossain AdOr

View profile
    • Like