ASF

Gold Lemur

ASF
ASF
  • Save
Gold Lemur affinity affinitybyserif affinityphoto maximalism
Download color palette

This piece was inspired by Rachel Ruysch floral paintings. I have chosen this subject matter for its purely decorative purposes, for it gives me joy to look at.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
ASF
ASF

More by ASF

View profile
    • Like