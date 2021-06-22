My first webpage with HTML and CSS only, responsive 🖤

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I've been studying for six months HTML and CSS, now I'm starting with JavaScript but before adding it I have to practice only this markup languages. Please give me some requests to make It better!!! I'm willing to improve more and more. And if you like It please tell me! I'll be grateful 🖤
For interested people, my webpage is ponisworld.github.io/my-first-webpage