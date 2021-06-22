Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elliot Sirchio

Times Square Billboard For Hass Irv and G Herbo

Elliot Sirchio
Elliot Sirchio
  • Save
Times Square Billboard For Hass Irv and G Herbo typography vector design layout design graphic design
Times Square Billboard For Hass Irv and G Herbo typography vector design layout design graphic design
Times Square Billboard For Hass Irv and G Herbo typography vector design layout design graphic design
Times Square Billboard For Hass Irv and G Herbo typography vector design layout design graphic design
Times Square Billboard For Hass Irv and G Herbo typography vector design layout design graphic design
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 3.jpg
  3. 2.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. FINAL BILLBOARD PARENTAL ADVISORY.jpg

Created a billboard design for Hass Irv and G Herbo, with @zanestyles that went up in Times Square advertising their latest song “All Day Remix”.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Elliot Sirchio
Elliot Sirchio
Graphic Designer & Motion Graphics Artist

More by Elliot Sirchio

View profile
    • Like