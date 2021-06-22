Kerrie Smyth

The Food Haven

Branding and logo design for locally handcrafted artisan food company, The Food Haven. This new start up company was established in 2021 and needed a logo, brand guidelines, business card design and packaging which could be adjusted to each recipe.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
