Sammeer Kraem

UX/UI Activision E-commerce & Community Gaming App

UX/UI Activision E-commerce & Community Gaming App app ux
The Original Goal Of The App Is To Create A Fully Integrated Community That Brings Together Fans Of Activision Community Games In One Place. From Which They Can Buy Their Products And Toys. They Can Also Watch The Live Broadcast Of All The Games Around The World And They Can Publish Their Own Games. They Can Also Interact Through The Community With Gamers And People Who Are Interested In Games.
see more on behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121860303/UXUI-Activision-E-commerce-Community-Gaming-App

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
