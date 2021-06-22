A Royal Event

This is a logo I did for a balloon business. I had so much fun working on this logo. This logo was done for a lady who does balloon decorations. The different shades of pinks were used because most of her clients are women who are really girly. Also pink has been seen as a royal color at times. She was very happy when I showed it to her.

◼ If you like this logo then click the "❤".

💬I would love to hear your thoughts on how I did in the comments.

🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀

💻 Need a logo for your business Contact me 👇🏾

https://iamashleymscott.wixsite.com/designer/contact