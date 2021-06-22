A Royal Event

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a logo I did for a balloon business. I had so much fun working on this logo. This logo was done for a lady who does balloon decorations. The different shades of pinks were used because most of her clients are women who are really girly. Also pink has been seen as a royal color at times. She was very happy when I showed it to her.
◼ If you like this logo then click the "❤".
💬I would love to hear your thoughts on how I did in the comments.
🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀
💻 Need a logo for your business Contact me 👇🏾
https://iamashleymscott.wixsite.com/designer/contact