Ashley Scott

A Royal Event

A Royal Event graphic design illustration balloon fun balloons royal event pink pink logo balloon logo balloon vector branding design logo
Download color palette

This is a logo I did for a balloon business. I had so much fun working on this logo. This logo was done for a lady who does balloon decorations. The different shades of pinks were used because most of her clients are women who are really girly. Also pink has been seen as a royal color at times. She was very happy when I showed it to her.
