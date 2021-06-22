Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Darshak Chavda

Daily UI 003 - Landing Page

Darshak Chavda
Darshak Chavda
Daily UI 003 - Landing Page furniture website furniture homepage web design website landing page landingpage landingpagedesign dailyuichallenge daily ui 003 dailyui 003 dailyui
Daily UI :: 003

This is a Landing page concept design of a furniture website - Pinest. This is Daily UI challenge #03 - Landing Page.

Press 'L' if you like it! 🏀

Darshak Chavda
Darshak Chavda

